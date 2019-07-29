Jurassic Park Pinball Machines Revealed

Stern Pinball has announced the availability of a new line of Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition pinball machines that pay homage to the Jurassic Park series, and like the blockbuster movie series, the Jurassic Park pinball experience promises to generate “heart-pounding excitement.”

As the game starts, players are transported to Isla Nubar, an amusement park where escaped dinosaurs are causing mayhem. The players mission is to put an end to the chaos by recapturing the dinosaurs from the chaotic environment unleashed by Dennis Nedry’s computer virus

Videos by ComicBook.com

As mentioned above, the machine comes in a few different editions. According to Stern Pinball, the Premium and Limited Edition models come packing “an amazing animatronic ball-eating, ball-throwing T.Rex” that interacts with the game. These models also feature an interactive Raptor and Raptor Pen that has a ball-lock mechanism guarded by a motorized gate. There’s also some unique mosquito-in-amber pop bumpers and a custom metal horizontal helicopter spinner.

“Jurassic Park is a classic film featuring what everyone loves – dinosaurs! The game is

designed to be easy to play, but difficult to master,” said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of

Stern Pinball, Inc.

All three models include a Jungle Adventure Vehicle target in the middle of playfield that is a spinning Newton Ball. This kinetic target registers direct hits, determines the direction players navigate on the island, and lights T.Rex modes. All three models also come packing three full sized flippers, a spinning “spitter” target, four custom ramps, a in-lane up/down lock post that cues up critical playfield shots, and distinctive hand-drawn art that pays respect to the iconic dinos of the series.

Meanwhile, the Limited Edition is limited to just 500 units, and of course it includes bonus features, such as a sequentially numbered plaque, an exclusive mirrored backglass, exclusive custom themed cabinet artwork, a custom autographed bottom arch, anti-reflection pinball glass, a shaker motor, and more.

All three machines will be available through authorized Stern Pinball distributors, and only be available for purchase inside the United States. If you’re looking to cop the Pro Model that will set you back $6,000. Meanwhile, the Premium Model will cost $7,600 and the Limited Edition Model will cost $9,000.

For more details and media on the pinball machines — including close-up shots showing off its intricate details — be sure to check out Stern Pinball’s official website, which has all of that and more.