New Jurassic Park Game Will Have Jeff Goldblum Reprise His Iconic Role

If you thought you’d seen the last of Doctor Ian Malcolm, think again! Jeff Goldblum has been confirmed to reprise his role in the iconic Jurassic Park franchise with a new game coming out: Jurassic World Evolution.

EW recently revealed in an exclusive interview that the actor would be once again playing a role in this dinosaur-filled story, even joking that the upcoming game “gets 10 Goldblums out of a possible Goldblums. That’s my highest rating.” You can see his full thoughts in the video above, but it does look promising so far and we’d never say no to more Doctor Ian Malcolm!

Jurassic World Evolution is slated to release sometime this Summer on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. No word yet if a Nintendo Switch version will be on the horizon, but for now it’s out of the cards.

Players will be able to head how Isla Nublar runs, including islands in the near vicinity. Build up the park of your dreams, breed new dinosaurs, and prepare for the worst as everything inevitably goes wrong. Malcolm himself will be back back in his usual surefire (and sarcastic!) ways and will be there as a guide for players in how best to create their dream world of dinos. Considering he’s seen how belly up these parks can go first hand, he’s a wise man to listen to.

There is no set release date at this time for when exactly the new title will make its debut, but at least we know that Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will be launching in theaters worldwide on June 22nd with Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt once more resuming their roles. And Blue. You can’t forget Blue!

Thoughts on the new dinosaur game coming out soon? Sound off with what you hope to see in both the title and the upcoming film in the comment section below!

