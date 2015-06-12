Jurassic World Evolution 2 Revealed

After some new teases came about last week, it was confirmed today that a new video game based on the Jurassic World franchise is now officially in the works. Specifically, this new title is simply called Jurassic World Evolution 2 and is a sequel to Jurassic World Evolution, which was the popular park-building sim that released from Frontier Developments back in 2018.

The news of Jurassic World Evolution 2 was shared by none other than Jeff Goldblum today during the kick-off event for Summer Game Fest. Goldblum, who is one of the most popular actors tied to the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchises, appeared at Summer Game Fest to announce that Evolution 2 is now on its way. Goldblum himself was actually involved previously with Jurassic World Evolution, which makes his appearance here a little less surprising. The trailer itself that we were shown to announce the game featured no actual gameplay and was instead only pre-rendered footage. Since this is a sequel, however, it's expected that the game as a whole will be quite similar to the original title.

"Building upon the groundbreaking and immersive 2018 management simulation, Jurassic World Evolution 2 introduces a compelling, new narrative campaign set after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, incredible new features, and awe-inspiring new dinosaurs brought to life with captivating realism," says a description of the game directly from Frontier. "Together with expanded construction and more customisation options, the result is an even bigger, better and authentic Jurassic World game."

When it comes to the release date for Jurassic World Evolution 2, we still don't have a specific date to go off of. For the moment, Frontier Developments has only committed to releasing the project later on in 2021. Fortunately, it will also be coming to a wide series of platforms including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

So what do you think about this new Jurassic World video game? Are you looking to pick it up once it arrives on store shelves? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.