Jurassic World Is Officially Back With Another Hit Release

Months after Jurassic World Rebirth blew up at the box office, the franchise is back for another success in the world of gaming. Riding high on the franchise’s return to glory on the big screen, Jurassic World Evolution 3 is proving that the series has plenty of life left in the world of video games, too. In fact, while the film had to deal with mixed reviews amid its financial success, the game has found a broader sense of approval from critics and average gamers alike.

Frontier Development’s dinosaur park-building/management sim takes place between the events of Jurassic World Dominion and Rebirth, with the player tasked with setting up their own dinosaur park and maintaining it in the face of challenges like natural aggression, sudden weather, and park failures. It’s an entertaining riff on the franchise and the classic park simulator that definitely earned some attention because of the brand name, but the success of the title speaks to more than just the power of broadly loved IP.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 Is A Hit With Fans And Critics Alike

Jurassic World Evolution 3 is doing great with gamers and critics alike, highlighting how the franchise continues to thrive even outside the big screen. As of this writing, Jurassic World Evolution 3 has earned strong reviews from both fans and critics. On Metacritic, the game has a general consensus score of 81, with emphasis being placed on the strength of the game’s design and open-ended mechanics.

That is a solid review state for the title, with critics largely calling the game an entertaining take on the series that pays tribute to the past without ever losing sight of how the players can have the most fun while building out their very own Jurassic Park. Fans seem to be having even more fun with the concept; the game can boast about a “Very Positive” reception from Steam users.

At the time of this writing, the game has a 93% positive rate, highlighting the overall popularity of the game. Part of this has to do with the strong overall game design, which encourages players to experience Jurassic World in their own way, either through campaign, challenge, and sandbox modes. Another big strength is the level of detail paid in the graphics, which do a terrific job of bringing the player’s creations and the various dinosaurs to life.

Fans who flocked to see the dinosaurs back on the big screen are embracing the chance to create their own home for them. The popularity of the game with fans has led to the title’s Reddit page blowing up with fan-created map comparisons and a host of memes celebrating the title. While the full sales numbers for Jurassic World Evolution 3 are likely a ways off, it’s clear that the game has found an audience and only has room to grow.