All of Jurassic World Evolution’s Dinosaurs Are Lethal to Guests

A new trailer for Jurassic World Evolution goes deeper into the gameplay that involves working with the dinosaurs and reminds players that every dino is deadly to park guests, no matter their size or diet.

The latest dev diary called “Working with Dinosaurs” shows off some of the features that players can look forward to when building their parks and interacting with the dinosaurs. With so many different dinosaurs that have been discovered, the team at Frontier Developments said that they feel confident about the prehistoric roster that’s included in Jurassic World Evolution.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“One of the challenges we had right at the start of the project was deciding which dinosaurs we should put in the game,” said senior designer Dan Greer. “Everyone’s got their favorites. Ultimately, I think we’ve got a pretty good list.”

While that full list of dinosaurs hasn’t been revealed just yet, we now know thanks to the video that each one of these dinosaurs can take out park guests if players aren’t careful to contain them. Game Director Mike Brooks said that the smallest of the dinosaurs is still larger than a human, and even the herbivores aren’t afraid to defend their territory.

“It’s important to note that all dinosaurs are lethal to your guests,” Brooks said. “Even our smallest one – would be velociraptors – are bigger than a human and quite deadly. Even with the herbivores, they are quite weight animals charging at you.”

If you take care of the dinosaurs like a proficient park owner though, you shouldn’t have to worry about any problems. The captive dinosaurs will start looking for ways out of their enclosures whenever they can’t get enough water or food and begin looking for these resources on their own. You can build defenses to keep them inside, but the dinosaurs will begin testing these defenses and looking for ways out. They’ll eventually escape, and when they do, you’ll have to go through several steps to reign them back in.

To recapture the dinosaurs, you’ll have to take actions such as flying a helicopter out to a location so that you can tranquilize and sedate the animal to safely move it to a secure location. You’ll also have to fix the damage that’s done to your defenses after they escaped to make sure the same problem doesn’t happen again and to keep your park’s reputation intact.

Jurassic World Evolution is scheduled to launch on June 12 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.