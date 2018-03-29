Jurassic World Evolution Trailer Reveals Release Date and More About What to Expect

Jurassic World Evolution finally has a release date as a brand new trailer shows off what dino fans can expect from the upcoming adventure. Ferocious beasts, building a stunningly beautiful park, and the threat of it all crashing down … you know, the usual.

The upcoming game is now available to pre-order on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC before it releases this June. This latest inside look is another big chance to see exactly what the dinosaur game has to offer in terms of gameplay experience, and we’re not going to lie – we’re impressed!

“Jurassic World Evolution tells an all-new story that touches on key characters and events from across the Jurassic World film franchise. Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm guides players through the moral choices and tactical decisions that will test their building and management skills as they attempt to successfully run their own Jurassic World.

Jurassic World Evolution places players in control of operations on the legendary island of Isla Nublar and the surrounding islands of the Muertes Archipelago. Players will build their own Jurassic World as they bioengineer new dinosaur breeds and construct attractions, containment and research facilities. Every choice leads to a different path and spectacular challenges arise when “life finds a way.””

In other Jurassic World Evolution news, if you thought you’d seen the last of Doctor Ian Malcolm, think again! Jeff Goldblum has been confirmed to reprise his role in the iconic Jurassic Park franchise with a new game coming out: Jurassic World Evolution.

EW recently revealed in an exclusive interview that the actor would be once again playing a role in this dinosaur-filled story, even joking that the upcoming game “gets 10 Goldblums out of a possible Goldblums. That’s my highest rating.” You can see his full thoughts in the video above, but it does look promising so far and we’d never say no to more Doctor Ian Malcolm!

Jurassic World Evolution drops for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on June 12th! What are you most excited to see in the upcoming game? Are you hyped up about the upcoming film that will be releasing around the same time? Share all of your dino-related thoughts with us in the comment section below, and don’t forget to check out the latest trailer up at the top of the article!