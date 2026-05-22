New PS5 RPG Gets Delayed to 2027 Just One Week Before Release

A new RPG that was set to release on PlayStation 5 in just one week has now been surprisingly pushed back into 2027. While delays are commonplace in the gaming industry at this point, most games that get their release dates changed happen far in advance. Because of this, to see that a new game for PS5 has been delayed mere days before its launch is a truly bizarre circumstance that will surely upset those who were anticipating its arrival.

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As of this week, publishers Cloud Leopared Entertainment and Spiral Up Games announced that the forthcoming RPG Wandering Sword has been delayed to early 2027. Originally released on PC in 2023, Wandering Sword is an old-school style RPG that boasts a similar aesthetic to Square Enix’s HD-2D style. While the game was generally well-received on PC, those on consoles have been eagerly awaiting its arrival for quite some time. Those on PS5 were finally going to be able to play it next week on May 28th, but at the last second, Wandering Sword has now been pushed to January 21, 2027.

“We deeply apologize for the great inconvenience this may cause to customers who have been eagerly awaiting the release,” said the post announcing this delay. “The entire staff is committed to delivering the best possible gaming experience on the release date, so we kindly ask for your patience and understanding in the meantime.”

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As for the reason behind this delay, it seems that the publishers may simply want Wandering Sword to launch across all console platforms at once. Versions of the game for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 have been in the works as well, but they weren’t going to arrive until much later in 2026. Now, they’ll be rolling out on the same date as the PS5 edition in January 2027, alongside a newly announced Xbox Series X and S version.

All in all, this is a pretty disappointing situation for those on PS5 who have been wanting to play Wandering Sword. Even though there’s reason to believe that the final product could be even better as a result of this delay, it’s still upsetting to see that the game was pushed back so close to the finish line.

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[H/T Gematsu]