Jurassic World Evolution: Return To Jurassic Park Announced

Today, developer Frontier Developments announced Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park, a bit of premium DLC for Jurassic World Evolution that’s being made in partnership with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment. The pack will be available on all of the game’s platforms: PS4, PC, and Xbox One. Further, it will release on December 10, and of course will require you to own a copy of the base game. That all said, to accompany the news, the UK developer has also released a brand-new trailer of the DLC, showing off our first look of it and the content it comes packing.

“Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park takes place following the events of Jurassic Park, set in 1993, and features park designs, dinosaurs and characters from the original film,” reads an official pitch of the DLC. “In the game, players will be able to go back to Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna to rebuild beloved locations on the islands. With seven new story missions featuring characters voiced by the original cast, including Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), players will be challenged to repair and restore the destroyed park and open its iconic gates to the public.”

Frontier Developments further notes that the pack will feature Jurassic Park-inspired attractions that include the classic Main Gates and Park Tour, as well as legacy skin variants, such as the 1993 Tyrannosaurus rex, Velociraptor and more. But wait, there’s even more. Players will also be able to replay all of the base game’s challenge and sandbox levels with the 1993-inspired overlay and inventory. Of course, there will also be new dinosaurs, items, and features.

Priced at $20, the DLC will come alongside a free content update that includes changes to ranger interactions with dinosaurs, guest toilet needs, and general tweaks and fixes that you’d expect from any update of the game.

Jurassic World Evolution is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports, however, that doesn’t mean further ports are off the table all together.