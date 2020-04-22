New Jurassic World Game Leaked

✖

It looks like a new Jurassic World game is in development, presumably for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Universal Pictures -- the owners of the IP -- recently trademarked a new game dubbed Jurassic World Aftermath. It's unclear what this is though, because, unfortunately, the trademark, doesn't divulge any salient information, but it does note it's a video game. That said, this could be a new console and PC game or it could be a mobile game, or something even less exciting than the latter. Below, you can read the United States Patent and Trademark Office's official description of the patent:

"Recorded interactive multi-media software for playing games; downloadable interactive multi-media software for playing games; downloadable software in the nature of a mobile application for playing games and accessing entertainment content for use with computers, portable handheld digital electronic communication devices, mobile devices, wired and wireless communication devices, and video game consoles; recorded computer game software for wireless and electronic mobile devices, mobile phones, hand-held electronic devices, and video game consoles; downloadable computer game software for wireless and electronic mobile devices, mobile phones, hand-held electronic devices, and video game consoles; computer game discs; video game discs; wireless communication devices and wireless communication systems comprised of computer hardware and recorded software for the transmission of audio, voice, and images; recorded computer virtual reality game software; downloadable virtual reality game software."

As you may know, the latest Jurassic World game released was Jurassic World Evolution, a strategy meets simulation game where you build and manage your own park full of dinosaurs. Despite being a combination of somewhat niche genres, it was a commercial success. In other words, perhaps this is its sequel, though the name certainly doesn't indicate this.

Meanwhile, others think could be the resurrection of Jurassic World Survivor, a Left 4 Dead style game previously in development before the studio making it shuttered, consequently cancelling the game. The "Aftermath" name does match this theory, but it's unclear why the project would be revived at this point.

Whatever the case, we should be getting a new Jurassic World game in the future, but until an official announcement arrives, it's best to keep expectations and hype in check.

