Jurassic World VR Expedition Coming This Month

As if Frontier Development’s Jurassic World Evolution game wasn’t enough for fans of the series to get excited over, a new virtual reality experience is also making its way to Dave and Buster’s locations this month, giving you that feeling of raptors and other creatures getting up close and personal.

Jurassic World VR Expedition is being developed by VRStudios exclusively for the entertainment center chain. The ride “combines moving seats with virtual reality headsets to send players on a digital dinosaur safari. Four guests at a time spend five minutes zipping around Isla Nublar, competing to rescue as many dinos as possible with a handheld scanner. The experience will cost about $5 per person, per play.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Using VRcade virtual reality technology (which was previously used for Halloween Horror Nights with Universal Orlando), the VR Expedition is set to bring the park to life like never before.

“We are honored to be a trusted partner to Dave & Buster’s, the leading restaurant/entertainment complexes in North America,” said Kevin Vitale, VRstudios CEO. “Their new attraction is a breakthrough for extending commercial availability of true multiplayer virtual reality to locations around the country. AMP enables the seamless integration of technology and content from best-in-class providers including Hewlett-Packard, HTC, Universal Studios and The Virtual Reality Company.”

“We’ve been very thoughtful and particular about how we introduce VR attractions to our stores, and it was critical that we engage with a trusted partner and technology leader in commercial VR systems,” said Kevin Bachus, SVP Entertainment & Games Strategy. “We have a longstanding relationship with VRstudios. They are a pioneer of multiplayer VR attractions for location-based entertainment, and we’ve capitalized on that experience for both their enterprise technology and managing the large-scale integration of our unique attraction.”

Jurassic Park VR Expedition is set to debut on June 14 at all Dave and Buster’s locations, just days before Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom arrives in theaters on the 22nd. It looks like it’ll be a pretty surreal experience. Maybe watch out when you scan those raptors though.

As for Jurassic World Evolution, it’s set to arrive on June 12, giving you a lot of time to build the dino park of your dreams (or nightmares) before the film arrives.