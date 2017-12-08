New Jurassic World VR Experience Promises Intense Dino Action

With Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom making its way to theaters, many gamers might find themselves wanting to harness their inner Chris Pratt themselves. Now fans of the dino-centric franchise can have the age old question answered for themselves: How long would you last in a Jurassic Park universe?

Good news is if you don’t last very long, you still have a pretty sweet new VR headset to show for it. Powered by SkyRocket, a new Virtual Reality experience has been unveiled to put fans into the world of Isla Nublar to fight off swift Velociraptors or do your own run and gun from a T-Rex (just not in heels, like in the movie). For more info on the new Jurassic World VRSE experience, here’s what the company had to say about what dino fans have to look forward to:

“Return to Isla Nublar for an intense Jurassic World VR gaming adventure. Use the game-themed motion controller to fend off hungry Velociraptors in the jungle or hold off a pursuing T-Rex as you speed towards the Visitor’s Center. Can you complete your mission and make it to the rendezvous point, or will you be devoured by the island’s most dangerous predators?”

The experience comes with a custom Jurassic World design and is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. There’s even a themed stun baton for those really up close and personal raptor fights. A motion game controller is also a part of the experience, letting players interact with their environments even more, making this VR title an incredibly immersive experience.

The Jurassic World VRSE app is free and can be downloaded here from the Apple Store, or here for Google Play. The entire set including the VR headset, the baton, and the motion controller retails for $59.99. To learn more, you can check out the official VR experience right here on the official website.