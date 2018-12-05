‘Just Cause 4’ Launch Trailer Piles On the Explosive Action

While Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is getting a lot of attention this week with its forthcoming arrival, there’s another huge sequel that’s set to drop within a matter of hours, bringing Rico Rodriguez back into the fold.
To commemorate the game’s arrival later this evening, Square Enix and Avalanche Studios have released a new trailer for Just Cause 4, revealing not only a number of the sequel’s accolades, but also some explosive action that will let you take out members of The Black Hand in style. We’re talking using a grappling hook, setting off explosives and utilizing other goods to send them packing for the hills.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The trailer can be seen above, and here’s a rundown of the game’s features, so you know what you’re getting in for.
Bring The Thunder
- Soar through the skies with your wingsuit – Skydive, Base Jump and Free Dive with no limits!
- Fight your enemies under extreme weather conditions, including towering tornadoes and tropical lightning storms, taking the iconic Just Cause action to insane new heights.
- Harness extreme weather events to your advantage thanks to never before seen in-game physics.
Rico’s Ultimate Mission
- Spearhead the rebellion and defeat the Black Hand, a hi-tech private military organization.
- Face off against Gabriela Morales – the fiercest, most capable and unpredictable adversary yet.
- Uncover the mystery behind Solis and Rico’s Father’s past.
Huge South American World
- Enjoy 100 square kilometers of lush, exotic playground, from rainforest to desert, and across snowy mountain peaks.
- Discover a plethora of wonders as you explore the world of Solis from bustling cities to rural grasslands.
Creative destruction at its best
- Customize your new grapple hook with evolved and brand-new capabilities, allowing you to create your own personal stunts, destructive methods and overall play style.
- Experiment with a huge variety of new vehicles including military jets, helicopters, turbo-fueled sports cars, and construction vehicles.
We can’t wait to jump in to Just Cause 4 and give our take with our review this week. You can get it starting later tonight for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.