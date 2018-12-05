‘Just Cause 4’ Launch Trailer Piles On the Explosive Action

While Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is getting a lot of attention this week with its forthcoming arrival, there’s another huge sequel that’s set to drop within a matter of hours, bringing Rico Rodriguez back into the fold.

To commemorate the game’s arrival later this evening, Square Enix and Avalanche Studios have released a new trailer for Just Cause 4, revealing not only a number of the sequel’s accolades, but also some explosive action that will let you take out members of The Black Hand in style. We’re talking using a grappling hook, setting off explosives and utilizing other goods to send them packing for the hills.

The trailer can be seen above, and here’s a rundown of the game’s features, so you know what you’re getting in for.

Bring The Thunder

Soar through the skies with your wingsuit – Skydive, Base Jump and Free Dive with no limits!

Fight your enemies under extreme weather conditions, including towering tornadoes and tropical lightning storms, taking the iconic Just Cause action to insane new heights.

Harness extreme weather events to your advantage thanks to never before seen in-game physics.

Rico’s Ultimate Mission

Spearhead the rebellion and defeat the Black Hand, a hi-tech private military organization.

Face off against Gabriela Morales – the fiercest, most capable and unpredictable adversary yet.

Uncover the mystery behind Solis and Rico’s Father’s past.

Huge South American World

Enjoy 100 square kilometers of lush, exotic playground, from rainforest to desert, and across snowy mountain peaks.

Discover a plethora of wonders as you explore the world of Solis from bustling cities to rural grasslands.

Creative destruction at its best

Customize your new grapple hook with evolved and brand-new capabilities, allowing you to create your own personal stunts, destructive methods and overall play style.

Experiment with a huge variety of new vehicles including military jets, helicopters, turbo-fueled sports cars, and construction vehicles.

We can’t wait to jump in to Just Cause 4 and give our take with our review this week. You can get it starting later tonight for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.