‘Just Cause 4’ Update Plans Outlined, New Features and Fixes Coming

The Just Cause 4 team shared an update on its post-release plans for the game and said new features are coming within the next few weeks.

Avalanche Studios New York’s announcement on the Square Enix site started by thanking everyone who’s been supporting Just Cause 4 before breaking down the plans for improvements. The team cited Just Cause 4’s physics system that allows for some gratuitous destruction as a feature that may lead to technical issues, but it said its committed to continuing work on Just Cause 4 to fix these problems.

“Due to the complexity of Just Cause 4’s vast open world and advanced physics systems we understand that a number of you are experiencing various technical issues,” the Avalanche Studios New York team said. “Even though the game has now launched, this is just the start of our continued support on Just Cause 4. We are actively monitoring your feedback very closely and have a team of engineers at Avalanche Studios working hard on updating and improving the game. Once these fixes have been through internal and first party tests then we’ll be rolling them out ASAP.”

Apologies for being silent for a couple of days, but we are hard at work solving the problems some of you are experiencing. For more information check out the dev update below! //t.co/8AiQLTaOvs — Avalanche Studios (@AvalancheSweden) December 6, 2018

Those fixes and updates are planned for a release within “the next couple of weeks,” said the Just Cause 4 team on Thursday. Ahead of those eventual updates, the team laid out its plans for the patches and listed the features and bugs it’s working on between now and the first update’s release. All of those can be found below with consoles getting their own set of fixes separate from the PC version.

Xbox One & PS4

Fixes to some motion blur rendering issues

Add a motion blur toggle to the options menu (following user requests)

Improvements to the overall visual quality on both Xbox One and PS4

Fixes to some texture mapping issues

Other graphical improvements, such as smoother vegetation transitions

Various stability fixes

Lighting updates to some cut scenes

PC

Improvements to menu navigation for mouse and keyboard users

Support for remapping of movement keys

Improved vegetation rendering and asset updates

Fixes to some texture mapping issues

Increased mouse sensitivity range

Corrected specialised vehicle support for mouse and keyboard players

Fixed issue with steering flying vehicles with keyboard

Numerous stability fixes

Just Cause 4 is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.