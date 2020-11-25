Just Dance 2021 Adds League of Legends' K/DA Track

✖

In a surprising crossover event, Ubisoft is bringing League of Legends' K/DA to Just Dance 2021. Starting today, the track "DRUM GO DUM" is available for free in the game, and will be available for three months, at which point the song will become a Just Dance Unlimited map. The in-game group is comprised of Legends Ahri, Kai’Sa, Evelynn and Akali, who are voiced by singers Miyeon, Jaira Burns, Madison Beer, and Soyeon, respectively. The track "DRUM GO DUM" also features real-life artists Aluna, Wolftyla, and Bekuh Boom. In a press release, Just Dance 2021 creative director Matthew Tomkinson discussed the crossover.

“We’re so excited to collaborate with musical phenomenon K/DA to bring “DRUM GO DUM” to Just Dance this year,” said Tomkinson. “We were able to work with K/DA’s creative team to create this map, integrating K/DA’s official choreography and design to produce the perfect homage to the group's dance track in their EP, ALL OUT. We’re really happy with the final result and can’t wait for the Just Dance community to finally see it!”

At this time, it remains to be seen whether or not additional tracks from K/DA will be added to Just Dance 2021. K/DA's All Out EP was released earlier this month, and features four tracks besides "DRUM GO DUM." This is not the first time that a K/DA song has appeared in a different publisher's game; the single "Pop/Stars" also appeared in the game Beat Saber earlier this year.

It will be interesting to see the impact these crossovers have on the popularity of K/DA. The Just Dance franchise has been a massive success for Ubisoft, and the crossover will introduce countless players to the virtual group's music. League of Legends developer Riot Games has been reserved regarding the group's future, but should the track prove successful enough, it could lead to a lot of demand for more music!

Just Dance 2021 is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to checking out "DRUM GO DUM" in Just Dance 2021? Have you picked up the game yet? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!