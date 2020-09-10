Just Dance 2021 Reveals New Songs

The Just Dance series isn't stopping anytime soon, and today Ubisoft revealed nine new tracks from the upcoming Just Dance 2021, but that's not all. While you wait for Just Dance 2021, you can now check out Just Dance 2020 Season 4 right now. The new season is titled It's Showtime, and will put the spotlight on the world of Broadway and Musicals, and will include two new events. The best part is that those who have a Just Dance Unlimited subscription can try out one of the new 2021 songs for one week starting today, which is Eminem's Without Me.

In addition to Eminem, Just Dance 2021 will feature tracks from The Weeknd (Blinding Lights), DJ Fresh, Jay Fay, and Ms Dynamite, Ultraclub 90, and more, and you can check out all nine new tracks below.

“Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

“Without Me” by Eminem

“Till The World Ends” by The Girly Team

“The Weekend” by Michael Gray

“Samba de Janeiro” by Ultraclub 90

“Runaway (U & I)” by Galantis

“Bailando” by Paradisio Ft. Dj Patrick Samoy

“Dibby Dibby Sound” by DJ Fresh & Jay Fay Ft. Ms Dynamite

“Boy, You Can Keep It” by Alex Newell

You can find the official description for season 4 below.

"Available today, Season 4 of Just Dance 2020, It’s Showtime, reveals a spectacular new world inspired by Broadway and musicals, where glitz and glamour rule the show. It’s Showtime will debut two exciting events for players to enjoy: The Party (September 10–24) and The Gala (October 15–November 5). These events are available for all Just Dance 2020 owners on the Nintendo Switch system, the Xbox One family of devices, PlayStation4 and Stadia."

Just Dance 2020 is available now, while Just Dance 2021 will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Stadia on November 12th. It will also be available at launch for both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 4.

Are you excited for Just Dance's new songs? Let us know in the comments!