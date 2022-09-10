Just Dance 2023 Ditches Last Generation Consoles

Just Dance 2023 will be exclusive to current-gen platforms this time around, a pretty major leap from previous entries in the franchise. The Just Dance series is one of Ubisoft's biggest franchises because of how much it appeals to a casual audience and for the longest time, Ubisoft has even continued to publish the series on the Wii, despite that console losing the support of pretty much the entire industry years ago. The reason Ubisoft has continued to make the series for the Wii is because of how widely adopted that console was. It was in the homes of many families, used in schools for things like PE, and more. As such, it ensured Ubisoft still had an audience on Wii.

However, all things must come to an end. Ubisoft will not publish Just Dance 2023 for the Wii (which isn't a huge surprise as the last two haven't released on there either) or last-generation consoles. This means the game will only be available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. Given other games, including some of Ubisoft's biggest franchises, are still releasing on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, it's a bit surprising that Ubisoft was so quick to ditch those platforms for the new release. Ubisoft has supported consoles long past their relevance before, so it's unclear why this decision was made. Given the franchise's appeal to casual audiences, it would make sense to release the game on platforms with the widest install base, such as a nearly 10 year old generation of hardware, but Ubisoft has chosen not to.

Whatever the reason may be, Just Dance 2023 appears to be more of what fans of that series will want. Whether or not there's a lot of Xbox Series X|S and PS5 fans that are really itching for a new Just Dance remains to be seen. For the most part, only hardcore gamers have been able to secure a new console due to limited availability.

Just Dance 2023 releases on November 22nd, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.