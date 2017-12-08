Justin Roiland and William Pugh Debut Trailer for Accounting+

This evening, during the preshow for The Game Awards, a perfectly vulgar new trailer aired with little explanation ahead of time. Titled Accounting+, the game stems from the mind of Rick & Morty creator Justin Roiland and The Stanley Parable creator William Pugh. The game is an out of this world simulator with all sorts of Roiland-brand oddities, including, apparently, a hidden, “difficult to find” secret zoo level that players can see for mere frames during the trailer. Watch the whole thing above!

After the trailer debuted, Roiland and Pugh stepped out to talk about it — or try to, at least. When host and creator of The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley, asked what the plus sign stood for, Roiland answered, “more, man!”

“Twice as much!” Pugh chimed in.

According to the official website, Accounting+ is a “new NIGHTMARE ADVENTURE COMEDY” with “classic reality gameplay” that puts players in some weird alternate reality in the role of an office worker. You can “clean up your office, take the battery out of the cooling machine, play the skeleton xylophone, and/or summon thousands upon thousands of demons.” This one’s going to be great for Rick & Morty fans who have to suffer in between seasons with somewhat unpredictable premiere dates. Pugh, who made his name in games with The Stanley Parable, admitted to bothering Roiland into creating the game, where their combined imaginations seems to shine brightly in tandem with one another.

The game is scheduled to debut later this month on December 19th, exclusively on Playstation VR (“for now” per to the website), developed by Roiland’s Squanch Games and Pugh’s Crows Crows Crows studios. If you’re looking for more info, have fun navigating the awesome, weird site. Stay tuned for more news from The Game Awards all night.