Kai Cenat to Stream Batman Arkham Trilogy for Next Twitch Marathon

Kai Cenat is a well known streamer on Twitch, popular for his massive video game marathons and consistent streaming schedule. His marathon stream of Elden Ring brought in huge numbers and boosted his already big viewer numbers. Since this marathon, fans have been eager to learn what game would be next on Cenat’s list to marathon. There’s been no shortage of speculation the buildup to his announcement has only increased the hype. Well, the time has finally come and Kai Cenat has revealed what his next marathon will be, fans were not expecting it but were pleasantly surprised at the reveal.

Kai Cenat has revealed he will play the Batman Trilogy, consisting of Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight. The Batman Arkham Trilogy is widely considered one of the best series of superhero games ever made, including Batman: Arkham Shadow. While some fans were surprised, Cenat did allude he was considering the Batman series during a previous stream some months ago. But as time went on, fans turned their attention to other titles.

Kai Cenat has officially announced his next gaming marathon with be the Batman Arkham games 👀🦇 pic.twitter.com/GwGZlBuI5d — Rak (@vvsrak) December 23, 2024

Kai Cenat was among the top-viewed streamers of 2024, pulling in big numbers thanks to his constant streaming and marathon playthrough of games like Elden Ring, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the Dark Souls Trilogy, Bloodborne, and more. While these are all dedicated action games with an intense focus on combat, the Batman Trilogy is more story-based with periods of downtime. Doubtlessly, Cenat will make the stream entertaining regardless of what is happening in-game.

To build up hype for the upcoming marathon stream, Cenat has made comments like “searching for an underground Batcave” or purchasing a “Batmobile to pull up on stream”. Antics like this have helped build Cenat a large audience and fans love the spectacle. It remains to be seen if Cenat will follow through on these wild claims. No doubt these statements were made to get a response from fans, but you never know with big personalities such as Cenat.

Those who haven’t played the Batman Trilogy or wish to replay it alongside Cenat to get ready for the marathon stream can purchase the games on sale now. The Batman: Arkham Collection is on sale for PlayStation 5 and Xbox, currently down from $59.99 to $5.99. Steam offers the Batman: Arkham Collection on sale for $8.99, down from $59.99. While the trilogy bundle is not on sale for Nintendo Switch, Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight can all be purchased individually for $9.99 each. The titles go on sale often, so there is more time going forward to grab them.

During the reveal of his next marathon game, Cenat also revealed he was in talks with some people at Batman. What this means remains up in the air, but fans have already begun speculating. It likely has nothing to do with the announcement, but The Batman 2 by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson has been delayed a full year shortly after Cenat’s reveal. Regardless, it’s an interesting time for Batman and DC, and Warner Bros. will likely see an increase in sales for Batman: Arkham Collection.