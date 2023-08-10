Kai Cenat Is "Disappointed" in Fans Who Participated in Riot at New York Event

Kai Cenat has spoken out for the first time since the incident in New York City. Internet celebrities hold a ton of influence these days, far more than they did when it started to become a viable path for some creators a decade ago. As platforms like YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok continue to grow, they become a central form of entertainment for some audiences which in turn makes some of the most prominent creators more relevant than some major movie stars. The likes of MrBeast are a prominent example of this, expanding their internet brand to mainstream success with fast food and snack brands amongst other things. As of right now, Kai Cenat is one of the biggest Twitch streamers out there and we got a taste of how that translates into real life.

Last week, Kai Cenat held an event in New York City where he announced he'd be giving things away, including PlayStation 5 consoles. Unfortunately, things quickly got out of hand as massive crowds swarmed the streets and riots broke out. There was damage done to city property, vehicles, and more, resulting in a number of arrests. Kai Cenat was taken into police custody fairly quickly while NYPD worked to get the situation under control. About a week later, Kai Cenat is upset with how everything unfolded. The Twitch streamer returned to his broadcast the other day and spoke about the matter on stream. He stated how he was "disappointed" in the behavior of fans who participated in the riots and doesn't condone any of the things that happened. He himself was confused about how it escalated to the point where people were dancing on top of other peoples' cars, but stressed how none of it was ok.

Kai Cenat talks about the New York Incident pic.twitter.com/n9CisxJ6Oa — Twitch Clips (@ClippedTwitch) August 10, 2023

As of right now, it's unclear if Kai Cenat will face any kind of significant punishment. The streamer seemed to have good intentions, but things quickly got out of hand. The incident spawned all kinds of mainstream news coverage and resulted in the official channels for the city trying to instruct citizens to stay away from Union Square due to the chaos.