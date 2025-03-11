New Katamari Game Is an Apple Arcade Exclusive

Katamari fans, we have good news, and we have bad news. The good news is, the franchise is getting a brand-new game set to release in April of this year. The bad news is, not only will this be a mobile-only game, it’s also coming exclusively to the Apple Arcade subscription service. Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE is the first new, original entry in the franchise in almost a decade. But, at least upon initial release, only gamers with an Apple device and Apple Arcade subscription will be able to experience the new game.

The Katamari series began with the original Katamari Damacy back in the PS2 era, and this popular game soon spawned many additional titles. There have been a few previous mobile releases in the Katamari franchise, but they have since been delisted. That means this new game will be an exciting moment for those who miss the previous mobile installments in the franchise. But users on Android will, at least for the time being, be out of luck with this newest release.

Gameplay footage from Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE

Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE will return to the iconic roll, stick, and grow gameplay of the original games. It releases on April 3rd, alongside the other new titles coming to Apple Arcade for the month of April. The new game will join several other Bandai Namco games available in Apple Arcade, including Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom. The latest Katamari game will be free to download and play for anyone who subscribes to the Apple Arcade service. This mobile app exclusive subscription currently costs $6.99 a month, with a one-month free trial for new gamers. The service includes 200+ mobile games for members and, unlike many other gaming subscriptions, does not offer a tiered model – all users get all the games included in the service.

Everything Coming to Apple Arcade in April 2025

If you’re considering getting a brand-new Apple Arcade subscription to check out Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE, you may want to know what else the service offers. Like many subscriptions, Apple Arcade tends to have a few new additions on a monthly basis. Older games may also be removed from the service, with a similar model to all those other subscriptions out there. This April, Apple Arcade is adding the new exclusive Katamari title alongside five other new additions. Here’s everything new coming to the service on April 3rd:

Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve – returning exclusively to Apple Arcade

puffies

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic+

The Game of Life 2+ – exclusive Apple Arcade cosmetics

Sesame Street Mecha Builders+

The Apple Arcade version of RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic

Along with these new titles, the Apple Arcade subscription offers a few big-ticket items to entice subscribers. This includes the mobile versions of popular cozy games like Hello Kitty Island Adventure and Disney Dreamlight Valley, along with indie classics like card-game Balatro. As far as mobile gaming goes, it’s a pretty solid lineup – but one that’s limited to Apple devices.

Apple Arcade is currently one of the only mobile-only subscription models out there, with streamers like Netflix and Crunchyroll using mobile gaming offerings to diversify their services rather than niche down. That said, Android devices do have their own mobile game subscription in the Google Play Pass, which similarly offers mobile games for Android devices for one monthly fee.

Are you excited for a new Katamari game, or will the Apple Arcade exclusivity have you sitting this one out? Let us know in the comments below!