New Tamagotchi Collections Reimagines Virtual Pets as a Cozy Board Game

For many future gamers, growing up in the 90s and early 2000s meant taking care of a little virtual keychain pet called a Tamagotchi. These little pixel critters from Bandai were everywhere, and like anything nostalgic, they’re having a bit of a comeback. Bandai continues to release new virtual keychain pets with the same simplicity as the ones many of us knew as kids. But with a newly announced collaboration with board game company KessCo, Bandai is hoping to bring the Tamagotchi magic to another sphere – tabletop gaming.

Board games have always been great, but they’ve really increased in popularity and variety in recent years. In fact, translating video games to tabletop games is a growing market, with cozy staples like Stardew Valley expanding into the board game space. Sometimes, the synergy is obvious, but other times, some imagination is involved. The latter is true with reinventing caring for a keychain critter as a board game experience. Tamagotchi Collections hopes to make that solo experience into a cozy-yet-competitive board game.

First look at the tamagotchi collections logo

Tamagotchi Collections has a goal similar to the overcommitted virtual pet parent with multiple keychains. Players compete in groups of 2-4 to earn a high score by caring for the largest number of Tamagotchi creatures. In this universe, Tamagotchi are alien pals who crash-landed on Earth and need to be cared for by the player. The more you care for, the more points you earn – but with the risk of getting overwhelmed and falling into chaos.

Return to Tamagotchi with a New Twist in the Tamagotchi Collections Board Game

To bring Tamagotchi to the board game space, Bandai is collaborating with toy brand KessCo. They are best known for the Ice Hoop kids toy and have also created many other innovative toys and puzzles. They have just recently launched the Kess Entertainment offshoot, which will create board games in collaboration with big brands – including Bandai’s Tamagotchi.

The board game will offer a new way for fans to engage with the Tamagotchi brand, expanding the IP to new and returning gamers. KessCo’s CEO claims their goal is to “capture the same warm, caring spirit of the original Tamagotchi experience” in the new game. It’s also intended to be a little bit lower stress, as the board game won’t demand round-the-clock care like a demanding Tamagotchi keychain can. No more “sneaking digital pets into school or work” at least not where Tamagotchi Collections is concerned.

First look at potential artwork for Tamagotchi Collections

The lack of constant attention doesn’t mean the board game won’t capture that original fast-paced experience of balancing multiple Tamagotchi keychains, however. The game designer, Marina Common, reveals that they “wanted players to remember that intense feeling of keeping multiple Tamagotchi devices alive at the same time” but in a new tabletop experience.

As of now, Tamagotchi Collections doesn’t have a specific release date announced. However, this new project is one to keep an eye on for anyone who enjoys cozy board games and the Tamagotchi experience. If the game captures the same intense fandom as the original toys, it could be quite a wild ride.

