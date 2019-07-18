Bill & Ted Face the Music: Keanu Reeves Signs Cyberpunk 2077 Meme Sign on Way to Set

One could argue that the actor Keanu Reeves has never been hotter than he is right now. Sure, Speed and The Matrix are years in the past at this point, but between John Wick, Cyberpunk 2077, and Bill & Ted Face the Music, there’s a whole lot of Reeves in the public consciousness right now. And it’s an amusing combination of those last two things — Cyberpunk 2077 and Bill & Ted Face the Music — that has led to Keanu Reeves… signing a meme.

Some context: Bill & Ted Face the Music appears to currently be filming, with a set and everything, and Ed Solomon is working on the upcoming sequel and helped write the previous two films. It was revealed this year at E3, one of the largest annual video game conferences, that Reeves would be playing a character called Johnny Silverhand in the upcoming video game Cyberpunk 2077. When Reeves walked out on stage after the initial announcement, and was talking about the role when an audience member shouted, “You’re breathtaking!” at him after Reeves mentioned the game would be breathtaking, to which Reeves famously stopped, pointed, and shouted, “You’re breathtaking!” right back. You can watch the exchange in the video embedded above, which occurs around the 2:16 mark.

It has since then become something of a meme online. So, how do the two meet? Well, according to Solomon, Reeves spotted a lawn sign on the way to the Bill & Ted Face the Music set this week that read, quite simply, “YOU’RE BREATHTAKING” — and Reeves jumped out of the car and signed it. You can check out Solomon’s tweet, which captures the moment in addition to what appears to be the signed version within someone’s home, below:

So yesterday this sign was out on a lawn on the way to set. Keanu jumped out of the car and did this. pic.twitter.com/OI1bQJ1nfy — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) July 18, 2019

Bill & Ted Face the Music is scheduled to release on August 21, 2020. Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 16, 2020.