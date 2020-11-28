Keanu Reeves Has Played Cyberpunk 2077 and "Loves It"

✖

Everyone interested in Cyberpunk 2077 should know by now that Keanu Reeves is in the game. He plays a character in Cyberpunk 2077 known as Johnny Silverhand, but in addition to playing a character, he’s also played the game itself. CD Projekt Red’s president and joint CEO Adam Kiciński said as much during a recent earnings call and added that the actor loves the game, though he said Reeves hasn’t yet finished Cyberpunk 2077.

Kiciński spoke about Reeves’ involvement in Cyberpunk 2077 and the actor’s time with the game itself during a recent CD Projekt Red earnings call which was transcribed by Seeking Alpha. He was asked about Reeves and whether or not the actor had played it yet to which he responded by saying Reeves had and that he “loves it.”

“Yes. He played the game,” Kiciński said. “But as far as I know haven't finished yet. So -- but definitely, he played the game and he loves it.”

Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand character is one that’ll be much more than just a normal NPC players will encounter. The character appears before players and converses with them throughout the game while sharing bits of his story and his own motives with V. Both Reeves’ likeness and his voice were captured for his Cyberpunk 2077 character as we’ve seen through extensive behind-the-scenes previews of his time in the game.

During this same earnings call, CD Projekt Red confirmed that it had adjusted its plans for the reveals of the DLC planned for the game. Those DLC plans were supposed to be announce prior to the game’s release, but because of the most recent delay, the DLC reveals have been moved back to some time after the game releases. We know that the game will have a mix of free and paid DLC and that the scope of the content will be comparable to that of the DLC found in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, but more details will have to come later after CD Projekt Red launches the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release on December 10th.