Kena: Bridge of Spirits Developer Teases Release for New Platforms

Kena: Bridge of Spirits finally released this past week on PlayStation 5 and PC, and in our own estimation, the game is quite good. In fact, the project has been so well-received by both fans and critics alike at this point that those who solely play on Xbox and Nintendo Switch have started to wonder if the game might ever come to their own platforms. Fortunately, it sounds like ports for these platforms could be in the works, although they might not come about for some time.

In an interview with Segment Next, Ember Lab’s Josh Grier was asked about the possibility of seeing Kena: Bridge of Spirits one day come to platforms other than just PlayStation and PC. While Grier didn’t commit to anything at the moment, he did say that it’s something that the studio surely seems to be looking into. “We are currently focused on our launches for PlayStation and Epic Games store, which are timed exclusives. We will look into other platform releases after launch and a rest,” Grier said of the idea. “Right now, with just a few days to launch, it’s very difficult to think about next steps or future offerings. We have been responding to the requests from the community as best we can.”

As Grier clearly notes here, Kena: Bridge of Spirits can currently only be released on PlayStation and the Epic Games Store due to exclusivity deals that are in place. As such, the possibility of Kena coming to any additional platforms until these deals expire simply isn’t possible. It also hasn’t been made clear at this point just how long Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be exclusive to these platforms, either. That being said, deals of this nature tend to last anywhere from six months to a year. As such, perhaps we could begin to see the game release elsewhere as we enter 2022.

