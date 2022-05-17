Kendrick Lamar Celebrates New Album Release by Playing FIFA With Kids

✖

Grammy-award winning rapper Kendrick Lamar just released one of the most-talked-about albums of 2022 this past week with Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. The album is the fifth studio project that Lamar has let loose and marks his first major release since 2017's DAMN. And while this might seem like an occasion where Lamar would be throwing a big celebration to coincide with the album's release, he's instead just been chilling out with kids in Ghana and playing FIFA.

Over the past couple of days, multiple clips have started to emerge of Lamar hanging out in Ghana, the country in West Africa. It's unclear why Lamar decided to visit the nation, but he's clearly been having a good time while he has been there. In some of the clips that have appeared online, Lamar has been seen playing soccer with some of the natives out in the streets in addition to visiting a new skate park that opened up recently. Perhaps the video that went the most viral though saw "K.Dot" hanging out in a room with a bunch of kids and getting in some games of FIFA.

You can see the clip of Lamar playing FIFA with some kids in the clip below:

Kendrick Lamar playing FIFA with kids in Ghana 🎮 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/tt4TsQqSqQ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 17, 2022

One of the reasons why this brief video snippet seemed to go so viral is because it shows Lamar in a setting that we don't often see a lot of other rappers or musicians. To go along with this, many people in response to the clip talked about how cool it would be if they could simply play some video games with Lamar for a bit. While Lamar clearly wasn't doing any of this for show, it was definitely sweet to see him taking his time and hanging out with a bunch of kids who will likely remember that moment for a long time.

Have you listened to Kendrick's latest album for yourself yet? And what do you think about this video that has gone viral? Hit me up either down in the comments or message me on Twitter @MooreMan12 if you'd like to keep chatting.