Kids on Bikes Second Edition Announced

The popular tabletop roleplaying game Kids on Bikes is getting a second edition. Hunters Entertainment launched a Kickstarter to fund publication of a new edition of its popular roleplaying game, which draws inspiration from coming-of-age stories with a touch of weird mystery. The new edition comes with refined Powered character rules, scalable stakes for violence, and expanded gamemaster and collaborative storytelling tools. The new edition will also be compatible with Strange Adventures Vols. 1 and 2, meaning that players who purchased those expansions to the original Kids on Bikes won't lose any access to content they may have used in past campaigns.

Originally released in 2018, Kids on Bikes is an award-winning tabletop game that takes place in a small town created by the players. Each player starts off with a Character built around a Trope from typical teen fiction. The party and Game Master also collectively control a Powered character, whose abilities grow as the story progresses but faces a cost each time they use their powers. Each character has stats represented by different sized dice, with a larger dice representing a better chance of success.

Several spin-off books an expansions for Kids on Bikes have also been released, including Teens in Space and Kids on Brooms, each of which tackle different young adult genres.

As of press time, the Kickstarter for Kids on Bikes Second Edition has raised $87,900. Backers will receive a PDF version of the game with a $25 pledge or a physical book with a $35 pledge. Fulfillment is planned for July 2023. You can check out the full Kickstarter here.

