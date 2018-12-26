‘Kill la Kill The Game: IF’ Gets New Story, Mode Details

Arc System Works' Kill la Kill The Game: IF is shaping up to be one of 2019's most intriguing fighting games, offering up stylish 3D combat with an art style similar to the hit anime series. Today, we've found a bunch of new details about what to expect from its modes.

Based on details provided by Gematsu, the story mode should be appreciated by fans. You'll take control of Satsuki Kiryuuin, as you fight with various characters from the series.

The mode will kick off with a tutorial that will teach you how to get accustomed to Kill la Kill's controls before throwing you into battle. The story will follow from episode eight of the anime, with a script written by Kill la Kill's own Kazuki Nakashima.

The developer also noted, "At the end of the First Naturals Election, the one that appeared before Satsuki was Ragyou, not Nui!? Why did Ragyou appear? What is this series of inexplicable events?"

That's about all we know about story thus far, but it should definitely have some widespread appeal.

There's also a Practice Mode that will help you hone Kill la Kill's fighting styles even further, and a Training Mode where you can learn techniques and bump up AI difficulty, in case you want to practice them to better ability.

There will also be a Win-Through Challenge mode, in which you'll fight through a series of randomly selected CPU characters with your chosen fighter. As you continue, your HP will carry over with you, though you'll gain a little energy back each time. Think of it as a survival mode, but with that Kill la Kill edge.

On top of that, players can check out a mode called COVERS Challenge, and with this you'll have three particular challenges to choose from, as described below:

One-Minute Challenge: Defeat the highest possible amount of enemies in one minute. It is vital to obtain the "Time Extension Item" only dropped by enemies in this challenge to extend your time while fighting.

100-Man Challenge: A time-attack challenge to defeat 100 enemies in the fastest possible time.

Endless Battle: Keep fighting enemies until your HP is fully depleted.

Keep in mind this is on top of the multiplayer-oriented features that Kill la Kill will have. We'll know more about those modes in the weeks ahead, with a possible reveal at EVO Japan 2019 next month.

Kill la Kill The Game: IF releases in 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

(Hat tip to Gematsu for the scoop! Check out that link to see these modes in more detail!)