Killing Floor 2 Summer Event Now Live, Introduces New Game Mode

Those playing Killing Floor 2 are surely excited now that the summer event has officially arrived. Back & Kickin’ Brass is here for everyone to enjoy, and it has brought a few goodies along for players to get a kick out of. This includes a new game mode, map, objective maps and types, weapons, and more. Set to last through next month, the summer event will likely keep players occupied for the next month and a half with all sorts of action to jump in on, some of which can be seen in the trailer above.
As stated above, the Back & Kickin’ Brass event will be going on until July 31st, during which players can check out everything it has to offer. The new game mode is Objective, where each wave will have an objective that must be accomplished and there will be some story bits for players to enjoy.
“Come one, come all to the introduction of our latest game mode, Objective,” reads the description. “Assist Dr. Ogada Buyu and Lockheart to complete thrilling tasks for loads of dosh while wearing the latest fashion trends in Steampunk attire! Use the Seal Squeal to fire harpoons and pin Zed corpses against walls so they hang like fleshbag pinatas! Or beat the sense…erm…heals into your allies with our Hemoclobber! These fantastic inventions and more await you on the killing floor! Tally-ho and off you go!”
Killing Floor 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You can read the full post on what’s new right here, but we’ve got a bit more on what players can expect the next time they jump into Killing Floor 2 below:
1 New Game Mode
Objective
Every wave has a mandatory objective and these objectives must be accomplished to proceed to the next wave.
An objective map has a predetermined number of waves. There is no short, medium, or long game length for these.
It has story elements! There are unique user interface elements, characters, environment objects, special effects, cinematics, and voice overs to convey a narrative experience alongside the Zed carnage.
1 New Map
- Steam Fortress
- Compatible with Survival, Weekly, Endless, and Objective Game Modes.
- Fend off hordes of Zeds inside Lockheart’s very own metal fortress of steam
3 Objective Maps
Steam Fortress
Mercenaries prepare a rocket to assist Lockheart in his magnificent journey to reach beyond the skies!
Zed Landing
Mercenaries work with Dr. Ogada Buyu to uncover the events of the Horzine plane crash and locate important information for her before Horzine gets their hands on it!
Outpost
Mercenaries assist Dr. Ogada Buyu in retrieving server data from the abandoned Horzine base before destroying all traces of it to eliminate the Zed threat.
New Objective types
Transport
Players are required to pick up an item and deliver it to a predetermined location on the map. The objective is complete once the required amount of items are delivered.
Players carrying the item will receive a movement speed reduction of 53% to walk and 60% to run speed. This movement speed reduction does not apply to solo players or the last player alive.
Exterminate
Players are required to kill Zeds until the Zed counter reaches 0. These waves can have special makeups to differ them from the Survival game mode wave variants.
Boss variant of Exterminate requires the players to kill the boss. This is the same as the boss wave from the Survival game mode.
- 2 New Weapons
- Seal Squeal for the Demolitionist.
- An explosive semi-automatic harpoon launcher that fires harpoons timed for explosion after 4 seconds. Alt-fire manually triggers detonation of all set harpoons. If the harpoon impact kills the Zed, it will pin their corpse to any solid environment surface that the harpoon lands on.
- Trader price is 1100 Dosh.
- Hemoclobber for the Berserker and Field Medic.
- A long, needle-laced bat that deals bludgeon and toxic damage to Zeds and heals players on impact. If a heavy attack has ammunition loaded into the magazine, impact against a player or Zed causes an explosion of blue gas that heals all players and damages all Zeds within its radius.
- Trader price is 1200 Dosh.
- Seal Squeal for the Demolitionist.