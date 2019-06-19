Killing Floor 2 Summer Event Now Live, Introduces New Game Mode

Those playing Killing Floor 2 are surely excited now that the summer event has officially arrived. Back & Kickin’ Brass is here for everyone to enjoy, and it has brought a few goodies along for players to get a kick out of. This includes a new game mode, map, objective maps and types, weapons, and more. Set to last through next month, the summer event will likely keep players occupied for the next month and a half with all sorts of action to jump in on, some of which can be seen in the trailer above.

As stated above, the Back & Kickin’ Brass event will be going on until July 31st, during which players can check out everything it has to offer. The new game mode is Objective, where each wave will have an objective that must be accomplished and there will be some story bits for players to enjoy.

“Come one, come all to the introduction of our latest game mode, Objective,” reads the description. “Assist Dr. Ogada Buyu and Lockheart to complete thrilling tasks for loads of dosh while wearing the latest fashion trends in Steampunk attire! Use the Seal Squeal to fire harpoons and pin Zed corpses against walls so they hang like fleshbag pinatas! Or beat the sense…erm…heals into your allies with our Hemoclobber! These fantastic inventions and more await you on the killing floor! Tally-ho and off you go!”

Killing Floor 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You can read the full post on what’s new right here, but we’ve got a bit more on what players can expect the next time they jump into Killing Floor 2 below:

1 New Game Mode

Objective Every wave has a mandatory objective and these objectives must be accomplished to proceed to the next wave. An objective map has a predetermined number of waves. There is no short, medium, or long game length for these. It has story elements! There are unique user interface elements, characters, environment objects, special effects, cinematics, and voice overs to convey a narrative experience alongside the Zed carnage.



1 New Map