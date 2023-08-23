Killing Floor 3 Announced with Grisly Trailer at Gamescom

Gamescom Opening Night Live was chock full of extended looks at upcoming games along with a handle of new announcements. One of those new announcements was developer Tripwire Interactive's Killing Floor 3. The next game in the long-running action/horror FPS franchise was more of a teaser than anything substantial, but fans of the series likely know what to expect. In a series known for fast-paced action and stomach-churning visuals, the Gamescom announcement trailer was exactly what the doctor ordered.

As far as what we know about Killing Floor 3, Tripwire hasn't shared much. We do know that, like its predecessor, KF3 will support six-player FPS action. In the Steam listing, they specifically mention wave-based battles, which is in line with what we've seen before, though Killing Floor 2 also had 12-player PvP battles. That could be announced further down the line, but for now, it's just a guess that we'll eventually see Tripwire expand on what's currently on offer. Either way, when Killing Floor 3 does launch, players will have plenty of zeds to murder.

Killing Floor 3 When??



Killing Floor 3 coming soon!



Take your first look at Killing Floor 3 in the world premiere trailer that debuted during @gamescom Opening Night Live!



Wishlist Today: https://t.co/M4PhfegXpE pic.twitter.com/9OJGII6g5j — Killing Floor (@KillingFloor) August 22, 2023

Unfortunately, we don't yet know when Killing Floor 3 will launch. The announcement trailer didn't include any kind of release window and the Steam page simply reads, "Coming soon." That likely means we shouldn't expect to see the game until sometime next year, though Killing Floor 2 did launch in November. It's possible Tripwire could be targeting a similar window, but that seems unlikely given that it was just announced. Either way, we'll likely learn more over the next few months as Tripwire pulls back the curtain even more.

For now, Killing Floor 3 fans will just have to wait and see. What is clear is that the early teaser shows off a game that is exactly what we've come to expect from the franchise. Hopefully, Tripwire finds ways to continue cleverly build upon the foundation set up by the last two entries and the series continues to grow with Killing Floor 3's eventual release.