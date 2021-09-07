Tripwire Interactive CEO Steps Down Amid Comments on Texas Abortion Ban

✖

Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson has vacated the CEO position following controversial comments made online regarding the recent abortion legislation in Texas. Gibson voiced support for the Texas law and said he felt it was important to “go on the record as a pro-life game developer.” Tripwire Interactive issued a response to his comments not long afterwards and said it’d appointed an interim CEO and that the leadership team was “deeply sorry” for Gibson’s comments.

Before announcing that Tripwire Interactive co-founder and vide president Alan Wilson would be taking over as the temporary CEO, Tripwire Interactive first distanced itself from Gibson while saying the former CEO’s comments didn’t align with the values the team held.

A statement regarding recent events. Tripwire Official Site: https://t.co/Vgyx0jMLBb pic.twitter.com/rmKp105EIg — Tripwire Interactive (@TripwireInt) September 7, 2021

“The comments given by John Gibson are of his own opinion, and do not reflect those of Tripwire Interactive as a company,” the statement from Tripwire Interactive said. “His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community. Our leadership team at Tripwire are deeply sorry and are unified in our commitment to take swift action and to foster a more positive environment.”

The statement continued to say that Wilson would lead Tripwire Interactive through this transition with an “understanding of both the company’s culture and the creative vision” of Tripwire Interactive’s games.

“Effective immediately, John Gibson has stepped down as CEO of Tripwire Interactive,” the statement from Tripwire Interactive continued. “Co-founding member and current Vice President, Alan Wilson, will take over as interim CEO. Alan has been with the company since its formation in 2005 and is an active lead in both the studio’s business and developmental affairs. Alan will work with the rest of the Tripwire leadership team to take steps with employees and partners to address their concerns including executing a company-wide town hall meeting and promoting open dialogue with Tripwire leadership and all employees. His understanding of both the company’s culture and the creative vision of our games will carry the team through this transition, with full support from the other Tripwire leaders.”

Gibson’s comments shared on Twitter on September 4th immediately drew backlash from fellow game developers and others within the community.

“Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat,” Gibson said on Twitter. “As an entertainer I don’t get political often. Yet with so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer.”

Tripwire Interactive is perhaps best known for the development of the Killing Floor series including Killing Floor, Killing Floor 2, and Killing Floor: Incursionas well as the Maneater game. The company also published games such as Chivalry 2 which was developed by Torn Banner Studios, a company that’s already distanced itself from Gibson’s comments.