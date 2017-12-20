Killzone 2 And 3 Servers Will Be Taken Offline Next Year

Before they went and found success with this year’s stunning Horizon: Zero Dawn, Guerrilla Games was hard at work on another hit franchise for Sony – Killzone.

The series went on for several games, including two big hits on the PlayStation 3 front – Killzone 2 and Killzone 3. Both of those games introduced robust single-player campaigns, along with strong multiplayer. But come next year, part of those parties are going to be shut down.

The developer recently posted a blog entry, explaining that the online servers for both Killzone 2 and Killzone 3 will be shut down on March 29, 2018, facing decommission. You’ll still be able to experience single player campaigns for both games, as well as take on bots, but you won’t be able to take on friends anymore.

You’ll find the full statement below, in which Guerrilla expresses its gratitude over the acclaim that the games have gotten over the past six years:

“On March 29th, 2018, after more than six years of operation and countless battles between the ISA and the Helghast, the online servers for Killzone 2 and Killzone 3 will be decommissioned. The single player campaign for both games will remain accessible, but online play and related functionality will no longer work.

As we near the end of the online lifecycle for Killzone 2 and Killzone 3, we’d like to express how grateful we are for all the support and feedback we’ve received from the community over the last eight years. Your enthusiasm is what drove us to hone our craft and grow as a studio. We hope you enjoyed playing Killzone 2 and Killzone 3 online as much as we did creating them.”

The servers will remain intact for Killzone: Shadow Fall, at least for the time being; and considering that Killzone HD doesn’t really thrive on multiplayer features, it should stay the way it is following the server shutdown.

While this is a slight bummer for die-hard Killzone fans, at least they’ll still be able to experience the single player campaigns they have to offer. Killzone 3 in itself is fast-paced and filled with outstanding moments, so check it out if you haven’t already!