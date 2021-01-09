Killzone Site Gets Shut Down, Some Services No Longer Available

✖

The Killzone franchise website is no longer active with a notice from developer Guerrilla Games saying that the official site has been “retired.” It now redirects to the main PlayStation site instead with no other options to navigate listed on the Killzone site. Guerrilla Games said that multiplayer modes in Killzone Shadow Fall won’t be affected by the closure of the site, but some services will no longer be available.

You can head to the Killzone site yourself to see the message that now takes up the entirety of the landing page and confirms that the site has been retired. Guerrilla Games said multiplayer modes and some other Killzone Shadow Fall features wouldn’t be impacted by this decision, but the same can be said for the clans feature in the game.

“The official website for the KILLZONE franchise has retired,” the update on the site read. “Going forward, visitors to Killzone.com will be directed to PlayStation.com. While this change doesn’t affect the online multiplayer modes, player statistics or ranking data for KILLZONE MERCENARY and KILLZONE SHADOW FALL, it is now no longer possible to create or manage clans in KILLZONE SHADOW FALL. We apologize for this inconvenience.”

A closing statement shared on the same landing page doesn’t exactly inspire much hope for the future of the Killzone franchise. Guerrilla Games ended the message by saying “Thank you to Killzone.com’s many fans and visitors throughout the years for their enthusiasm and support.” It’s worth noting that the wording of the statement referred to the site’s fans, not just fans of the franchise overall, but it’s still not a reassuring sign for anyone who was hoping for a new Killzone game.

And there were definitely those who were not only hoping for one but were actually speculating that a new Killzone game was in the works. During an October 2020 preview from Sony where it showed off different parts of the PlayStation 5’s UI, we first saw what it looked like to log into your profile on the new console. The process was essentially the same as it already was, but what caught people’s attention was the profile picture displayed that used a Killzone icon. It seemed quite intentional which inspired the Killzone community to hope for a new game once again.