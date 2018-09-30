Kinda Funny Filling PlayStation Experience Void With Special Press Conference

So you probably heard the sad news that PlayStation Experience isn’t happening this year, as Sony is focusing on making its games better for 2019, along with its proposed PlayStation 5 plans. But don’t worry, as Kinda Funny Games is looking to fill the void with its own holiday gaming event.

Shortly after confirming that PSX 2018 wasn’t happening during an episode of the PlayStation Blogcast, Kinda Funny front man Greg Miller took to Twitter to announce that the group would be hosting a special Press Conference the Saturday after the Game Awards, which will be on December 8.

As part of his tweet, which you can see below, Miller noted that any developers or publishers that want to provide announcements for the conference can reach out to him. Thus far, he’s gotten a ton of emails, indicating that it could be much bigger than expected.

Shawn Layden has confirmed on the PlayStation Blogcast that there’s no PSX this year. So, Kinda Funny will fill the void and hold a Press Conference the Saturday after the Game Awards. Devs/publishers, you wanna be part of the Kinda Funny Games Showcase 12/8? Hit me up. pic.twitter.com/GvAmLs68Ig — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) September 28, 2018

And you can see his response in regards to said emails below.

Live look at my inbox right now, and this is just what I can see at a glance. 😭 pic.twitter.com/bg8bDH4YyB — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) September 29, 2018

While this obviously won’t make up for the lack of a big two-day event in the heart of Anaheim (like we usually get when we go to PSX), it’s still good to see Kinda Funny reach out and try to provide a platform where developers and publishers can make their announcements if The Game Awards isn’t an option.

More details on the conference should be given over the next few weeks, but you can watch the episode of the Kinda Funny Games Daily show below, where Miller provides more details on what the team has in mind:

No word yet if “shirtless Greg” will make an appearance during the conference, but if Sony lines up any kind of Spider-Man themed announcement, there’s a pretty safe bet that he will.

We’ll let you know more details as soon as they become available!