Everything Revealed for D&D’s 2027 Roadmap, Including the Return of Several Classic Settings

Gen Con 2026 is well underway, and Dungeons & Dragons has a massive presence at the tabletop gaming convention this year. That includes an extensive keynote address packed with big announcements. Wizards of the Coast unveiled new surprises for the rest of 2026, plus our first look at what’s to come in 2027. It was a truly packed lineup, with plenty to look forward to in the coming months. Between a new Universes Beyond branch for D&D and a shift to more official partner content, I think we can expect more new material going forward.

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2026 marked the start of a new Seasonal content approach for D&D. As the new roadmap confirms, this model will continue into next year alongside new initiatives like Universes Beyond. But the so-called “new dawn of D&D” seeks to bridge the gap between honoring the TTRPG’s roots and keeping things fresh with new, innovative content. That makes the new D&D roadmap an interesting blend of classic settings and new ventures. If done well, this could be the answer to the growing gap between new and veteran players. Personally, I’m pretty excited for what’s in store. So, let’s dive into what Wizards unveiled for the rest of 2026 and beyond.

Dungeons & Dragons Pulls Back the Curtain on Its Season of Champions to Round Out 2026

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

As part of its 2026 roadmap, Wizards of the Coast teased a mysterious “Season of Champions” to round out the year. Now, we have confirmation that this will center on a new collaboration with World of Warcraft. This is the first Universes Beyond release for D&D, which is getting in on the collab content model that brings us things like The Hobbit in Magic: The Gathering.

The new, official World of Warcraft expansion for D&D is set to release on November 17th, with early access planned to begin on November 3rd. The book will include art from classic World of Warcraft, plus new art created by Wizards of the Coast. Along with the sourcebook, players can look forward to minis and a map pack to round out the Season of Champions.

Ahead of the expansion’s release, fans can look forward to another season of Dungeon Masters. The returning cast of D&D‘s actual play will take on the new World of Warcraft content, joined by Theo Solomon, aka the voice of Wyll in Baldur’s Gate 3.

In 2027, Dungeons & Dragons Returns to Dark Sun and Greyhawk

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

With the rest of 2026 mapped out, we’re turning our attention to 2027. And it’s already shaping up to be a big year for D&D. The 2027 roadmap includes the return of the classic Greyhawk setting, plus the first new Dark Sun book since 2010. And that’s all before we even get into the plan for annual setting support to ensure we’re getting regular, new content for all manner of beloved D&D locales.

Season of Survival

The Season of Survival will start the year, running from February to July 2027. This content slate will be a big shift for D&D, as its new Dark Sun content is the first-ever sourcebooks to be rated M for Mature. The titles in this release will be shrink-wrapped with a warning label and everything, fitting for a setting as grim and adult-themed as Dark Sun.

This lineup features a new setting expansion, Dark Sun: Edge of Oblivion, that outlines the apocalyptic landscape of the Dark Sun setting. It will also include a new gameplay expansion with a brutal adventure for players, Dark Sun: Blood and Power. A new, Dark Sun-themed limited edition of the Player’s Handbook will also be available, along with a map pack and DM screen.

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

If you’ve been waiting for the return of Dark Sun, it is here, and it’s coming in swinging to start a packed 2027 lineup. The exact release date for the new Dark Sun content hasn’t yet been confirmed, but it should be headed our way in February 2027.

Season of Sword & Sorcery

Following the Season of Survival, D&D will bring players back to a beloved classic setting: Greyhawk. The Season of Sword & Sorcery will give us a new adventure, Greyhawk: Crown of the Witch Queen, centered on the daughter of Iggwilv, aka Tasha. We don’t have too many details about the full project lineup for this season just yet, so stay tuned for more as we head into 2027.

Season of Rebellion

The final season confirmed for D&D‘s 2027 roadmap is dubbed the “Season of Rebellion.” And as the name strongly suggests, Darth Vader himself briefly appeared on stage to confirm that this will indeed be themed around Star Wars.

D&D Icons & New Partnerships Keep Classic Worlds Alive

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Two new initiatives both center on ensuring that classic D&D settings and worlds continue to be supported in the modern landscape. The first initiative revealed is the new D&D Icons program, spearheaded by famous TTRPG fan and actor Joe Manganiello. The man himself took the stage at Gen Con to unveil the return of the Greyhawk setting, as curated by the original creator’s son.

This new program brings legendary creatives responsible for some of the most beloved D&D content back into the fold to create new content set in their famous worlds. It will include the aforementioned new Greyhawk content in collaboration with Gary Gygax’s son. In addition, Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman are working on a new Dragonlance TTRPG book, as announced at Gen Con by Hickman himself. Finally, R.A. Salvatore, prolific author and creator of the famous hero Drizzt Do’Urden, will also return with a new project for D&D Icons. Though he waxed nostalgic about the origins of the character, he didn’t share too much about what he’s working on, so we’ll have to stay tuned.

In a similar vein, Wizards also revealed a series of new partnerships that will provide annual support for classic D&D settings. Some of the biggest names in third-party D&D content are set to provide new content for some of the TTRPG’s most iconic settings. This begins with Ghostfire Gaming putting out new official Ravenloft content in 2027, alongside new Eberron material from Visionary Production and Design, and finally, new Forgotten Realms content from Kobold Press in 2028. These partnerships will ensure that beloved settings receive more frequent influxes of new adventures and material, under the official Wizards of the Coast umbrella.

D&D Beyond Adds New Looking for Group Event Finder & Quality of Life Features

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Finally, it wouldn’t be a big annual D&D update without some news from D&D Beyond. The key highlights here are a new Looking for Group functionality on the website, which will make it easier to find groups to play D&D with. Those hoping to meet up in person can take advantage of the new Event Finder starting today. Meanwhile, players looking for virtual tables to join will also be able to find them via the official Discord in the near future.

In addition, D&D Beyond is fully revamping its site search functionality to make it easier to find what you need. It will also add new DM tools that don’t require launching the Maps VTT.

In addition to updates for the website, D&D Beyond is getting a fully reworked mobile app, with an early version slated to arrive in 2027. The app will be a mobile companion for the tabletop game, designed to make it easier to track your character sheet without taking away from the in-person experience. If that sounds like your cup of tea, stay tuned for more info as we head towards the expected 2027 release.

Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons Unveils Its Patron

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Along with all the tabletop reveals and announcements, Dungeons & Dragons made a little time for its next big video game. The voice actress that will bring Warlock‘s main character to life took the stage to reveal a key character detail: Kaatri’s patron. Tricia Helfer was joined on stage by voice actress Maggie Robertson, who will be playing none other than the infamous witch queen, Tasha.

We didn’t get much more in the way of details, but for good reason. The first gameplay reveal trailer for Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons is set to release at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live on August 25th. So stay tuned for much more about the upcoming single-player action-adventure game.

In all, D&D really came in swinging with a ton of big announcements at Gen Con this year. The 2027 roadmap is already looking packed, and I’m looking forward to learning more about what’s to come.