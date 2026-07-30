Dungeons & Dragons x World of Warcraft Rumors Confirmed with Massive New Sourcebook Coming This Year

Since it was first announced, Dungeons & Dragons fans have speculated about what the Season of Champions could mean. Now, we finally have an answer. The 2026 roadmap for the tabletop RPG will end with a crossover that brings World of Warcraft to D&D 5e with a massive, official sourcebook. The new Dungeons & Dragons: World of Warcraft sourcebook is the first of a new series of Universes Beyond drops planned for the TTRPG. Like the Magic: The Gathering series of the same name, D&D‘s Universes Beyond will bring crossover content from other major IPs to the TTRPG.

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Rumors about the World of Warcraft and D&D crossover emerged earlier this week. During a truly packed Gen Con 2026 Keynote, Wizards of the Coast confirmed that WoW really is coming to D&D 5e as the highlight of the Season of Champions. D&D: World of Warcraft will release on November 17th, with early access for D&D Beyond subscribers on November 3rd. Pre-orders are live starting today, so you can secure your copy. But if you’re not quite convinced, let’s dig into everything that’s been revealed for this upcoming WoW x D&D collab.

What to Expect from D&D: World of Warcraft

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

This new sourcebook is a big one, packing in everything players and DMs need to explore the world of Azeroth in D&D 5e. It’s packed with official concept and promotional art from Blizzard’s World of Warcraft, alongside new illustrations that reimagine the MMORPG for the world of D&D. Like any 5e expansion, it’s giving players new species and subclasses to build characters with, plus plenty of spells, monsters, and items to round out the world. Here’s what you can expect to find in D&D: World of Warcraft when the expansion arrives this November:

11 new species, including every playable WoW species

6 brand-new subclasses & 3 updated ones, designed to reflect every available WoW class

& 3 updated ones, designed to reflect every available WoW class 26 new WoW-inspired magic items

7 dungeons inspired by classic WoW dungeons

30 new WoW boss stat blocks

Over 60 new spells

Over 50 new monsters

23 factions from the world of Azeroth

In addition, the WoW expansion will bring plenty of other flavor to build out your table’s version of Azeroth. This will include professions, mounts, and companion creatures, plus all the lore details your party needs to step into the world of WoW, whether you’re seasoned MMORPG veterans or newcomers to the franchise.

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

The D&D: World of Warcraft expansion will be available in a Standard Edition, a special Hobby Edition, and a Collector’s Edition, pictured in that order above. To round out the Season of Champions, it will be released alongside an Azeroth Map Pack, a World of Warcraft DM screen, and new minis featuring monsters and classes from WoW.

While this is the first major official crossover sourcebook we’ve seen in D&D 5e, it won’t be the last. The WoW collab marks the start of D&D‘s own version of the Universes Beyond concept, which has brought a variety of unique IPs to Wizards of the Coast’s Magic: The Gathering. Going forward, Wizards will balance new core content focused on classic D&Dwith its Universes Beyond initiative, bringing beloved franchises to the world of the TTRPG. And as teased at Gen Con, the next installment will be 2027’s Season of Rebellion, featuring none other than Star Wars.

D&D: World of Warcraft arrives November 17th, with pre-orders live on D&D Beyond starting July 30th. D&D Beyond subscribers will get early access to the digital version starting on November 3rd.