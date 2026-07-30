After 16 Years, D&D Will Return to a Divisive Setting with Its First Mature-Rated Sourcebooks

Plenty about Dungeons & Dragons has changed over the years, including its settings. But the roadmap revealed at this year’s Gen Con confirms that Wizards of the Coast is going back to the game’s roots. Though there’s still plenty of new content and experiments happening, many classic settings are getting a renewed focus. Most surprisingly, that includes the long-awaited return to the brutal setting of Dark Sun. As revealed during the Gen Con 2026 Keynote, D&D is officially headed back to Dark Sun for its Season of Survival, and they’re not shying away from what makes the setting so controversial.

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Back in 2025, playtest materials for a new version of the Psion class led to speculation about a return to Dark Sun. But the brutal setting is at odds with modern D&D‘s increased care around potentially sensitive subject matter, leaving many to believe Wizards would never bring it back. Yet in 2027, we’ll return to Dark Sun for the first time since 2010. And the fresh take on the subject matter leans into its unforgiving, brutal landscape so much, it’s getting slapped with a Mature Content warning for the first time in D&D sourcebook history.

Dungeons & Dragons Brings Back Dark Sun in a Big Way for 2027’s Season of Survival

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

If you’ve been looking for a harsh, apocalyptic world that puts Descent into Avernus to shame, 2027 is looking like your year. Wizards of the Coast is pulling out all the stops for its return to Dark Sun in the Season of Survival. And they aren’t holding back on much of what has made Dark Sun so tricky to return to, either. This slate of sourcebooks leans into the harsh, blood-soaked world of Athas to the extent that Wizards will release them with a shrink-wrapped Mature Content Warning attached.

The Season of Survival will bring us a new setting expansion, Dark Sun: Edge of Oblivion. This book will reintroduce the Dark Sun setting to D&D 5e for the first time, outlining everything DMs and players need to know to settle in and try to survive. Along with the new setting book, we’ll also get a gameplay expansion with a brand-new adventure. Dark Sun: Blood and Power will see players facing off against tyrannical sorcerer kings and fighting to survive in a harsh world that’s too far gone to be saved.

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

We don’t have a ton of details about the specific contents of the new sourcebooks quite yet. After all, there’s still plenty coming our way in 2026. However, Wizards has confirmed that the Psion class will return as part of the Season of Survival. The return to Dark Sun will also introduce a variety of different takes on apocalyptic storytelling, likely similar to the different veins of horror explored in Ravenloft: The Horrors Within.

In addition to these two new sourcebooks, the Season of Survival will bring in a new limited-edition version of the Player’s Handbook, featuring cover art inspired by the world of Athas. There will also be a new Map Pack and DM screen to round out the post-apocalyptic vibes for the first major suite of new D&D products in 2027.

We don’t yet have an exact release date for the new Dark Sun materials. However, the Season of Survival is set to run from February to June 2027, which likely means we can expect a February launch for the new sourcebooks. Until then, there’s the upcoming Arcana Unleashed slate to look forward to, along with the now-confirmed World of Warcraft collab.