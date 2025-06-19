Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – The Final Countdown Released

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – The Final Countdown has been released by Warhorse Studios, a documentary about the final day at Warhose Studios before Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X earlier this year. As of about the halfway point of 2025, KCD2 remains one of the best-selling games of 2025 and one of the best reviewed games of 2025, with high marks from both critics and general consumers alike. To this end, it is currently in the conversation for Game of the Year.

While Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 fans wait for what is next from the game and the medieval RPG series in general, The Final Countdown can now be enjoyed. The documentary is over two hours long and goes behind the scenes with the game.

‘The Final Countdown’ is the documentary we shot in Prague in February,” reads a pitch of The Final Countdown from makers Find Your Next Game. “We got to stay with Warhorse Studios for the final day before the release of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and talk about how the studio got to the place where they could actually make a sequel. We dive deep behind the scenes to talk about creating KCD2, we attend the studio’s release party the night before the game launched, we’re there when they see the reviews for the first time and release the game to the players.”

“Game so good it got me watching a 2 hour documentary about it. That speaks volumes honestly,” reads one of of the top comments on the post.

Another comment adds: “A two hour documentary and not a boring minute within. Structure, pacing, production values, all on point… Most don’t realize that an effective documentary has to tell an engaging ‘now story’ as a framework for ‘the whole story,’ and using the release of KCD2 as our now story and an entry into Warhorse’s world was very well done. This is now the default document on the subject. Well done!”

