Kingdom Come: Deliverance ‘Epilogue’ Documentary Details the Game’s Tumultuous Launch

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a hyper-realistic medieval RPG experience that had an incredible Kickstarter lifespan and an impressively rough launch when the game went live. Though the expansive title is well underway for the fixes needed to correct the various glitches, that doesn’t erase the first few weeks after the title was released out into the wild. That’s where this “Epilogue” documentary comes in to play.

Though there will be a full documentary detailing the progress of creating Kingdom Come: Deliverance, the video above details those final moments before the game went live and the stress-filled moments shortly after.

“With a normal game you can sell 500,000 in the first week, 250,000 in the second, and then it goes down linearly, so in the end you sell 900,000 and that’s it,” said Creative Director Daniel Vavra. “But with an RPG it’s different. For example, Skyrim is still selling five years after release and still in the top 20 or 30, even if the price is a bit lower. So these games have a longer lifespan, so it can be a bit deceptive.”

Vavra also went on to discuss how he was nervous about how well the game would sell, since the pre-order numbers weren’t nearly as high as they were hoping. “The preorders—a month ago they weren’t all that good. We were thinking, ‘Shit!’ I asked Swen Vincke how many preorders Divinity sold, only he had Early Access, and he sold an awful lot. So I was thinking, ‘Jesus Christ, this is f**ked. We can’t match that!’ But in reality we’ve almost matched it in a couple of weeks.”

It’s interesting to see this perspective from the team behind the titles we love. There’s so much that goes into creation and release that many don’t usually think about. The nail-biting time periods are a very reality for studios of all sizes, even small ones like Warhorse.

The full documentary about the entire process is still in the works, though we don’t have an exact release date yet. For now, enjoy Kingdom Come: Deliverance on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.