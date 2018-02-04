Kingdom Come: Deliverance Mod Looks to Recreate Game of Thrones

Kingdom Come: Deliverance isn’t even out yet, but a special mod is already in the works to convert the game into a Game of Thrones paradise.

Created by the same minds who made a similar Game of Thrones mod for Total War: Attila, the development team is shifting focus from the previous project to the upcoming release of Kingdom Come: Deliverance. When asked why they were switching from Total War: Attila to the historic RPG that’s releasing on Feb. 13, the team referenced Kingdom Come: Deliverance’s use of the CryEngine that allows the modders to do more with the project.

“This means it’s easier to create quality assets and to render them with next-gen shaders,” the mod development team said. “The open-world and story-driven aspects of the game are better suited to the Game of Thrones universe, giving us much more potential for new features and gameplay modes. Most importantly, Warhorse Studios stands behind the modding community and has been very vocal about supporting mods.”

The mod itself is called The Seven Kingdoms, and while it’s based off of Game of Thrones, it won’t be recreating scenes from the TV show. While prominent characters and houses will be featured in the mod, it won’t duplicate storylines that viewers have already seen. The TV show will also be the primary source of inspiration for the mod, so don’t expect the mod to follow the books to the letter.

As far as the setting and the plot of the mod go, the development team explained in an FAQ that a “full range of armor and weapons” from Game of Thrones will be added along with events that mesh well with both the game and the show.

“The mod will be centered in the Riverlands during the War of the Five Kings. This location was selected because it closely resembles the visuals of the KC:D game (trees, buildings, etc.) and is best suited to the original game’s storyline. Dozens of armies were present in this hotly contested area (Stark, Lannister, Tully, Bracken, Karstark, etc.) along with gangs of bandits and freeriders roaming the countryside. With two warring sides, dangerous no-man’s-land, and civilians caught in the middle between it all, it’s a content-rich environment and the ideal location for an open-world mod.”

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is scheduled to release on Feb. 13 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

