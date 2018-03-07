Kingdom Come: Deliverance Devs Give ETA On Next Patch

Kingdom Come: Deliverance players have been waiting for a new patch to fix broken quests and more than a few bugs, a patch that’ll hopefully be out by the end of the week, according to devs.

The next patch that’s supposed to be released for PC and console players is Patch 1.3, though Warhorse Studios’ Daniel Vávra tweeted recently that the patch had been delayed and would not be releasing on time. He also gave players the new estimate of when the patch would be out by saying that PC players would get it first with console players following shortly after, assuming everything goes according to the new plan.

So guys, patch 1.3 was delayed few days as you may have noticed. We are still testing it as we dont want to rush it and cause more bugs. ETA is this week (ASAP) on PC + few days for certification on consoles. Patch will add Save&Quit and fix tons of quest related bugs. — Daniel Vávra ⚔ (@DanielVavra) March 7, 2018

The save and quit feature along with lockpick improvements are two features that players are most looking forward to in the patch after a February roadmap outlined what should be included in the patch. Patch 1.3 was previewed to include the following improvements, though that patch is as far as the roadmap extended with no details available on what’ll be included in 1.4.

Save and Exit functionality

Lockpicking minigame controls improvement on controllers

Pickpocket minigame improvement

Alchemy recipe for respec potion

Many quest related bug fixes

Torch holding bug fixed (bug created by 1.2.5 for PS4)

German Voiceovers fixed

However, there does appear to be a minority of players who aren’t as happy with the idea of easier lockpicking and a save and quit feature. Citing the game’s more hardcore features and the added layers of realism that make the game stand out from other RPGs, some expressed concerns that the changes would bring the game closer in line with more “casual RPG[s].” Vávra discussed the save and quit feature in a reply to his initial tweet by explaining that it won’t let players save and quit any time they want from within a game.

It will not. You will not be able to load save & quit save from within a game. Only when you continue or die. — Daniel Vávra ⚔ (@DanielVavra) March 7, 2018

More updates on the exact release date for Patch 1.3 as well as the full patch notes should be available later on through either the Warhorse Studios Twitter account or through Daniel Vávra’s.