Kingdom Come: Deliverance Patches Will Fix Bugs and Quest Issues in Coming Weeks

Kingdom Come: Deliverance will receive several patches in the coming weeks to fix bugs and other performance issues found during the game’s launch.

Released just today, many players seem to be enjoying Kingdom Come: Deliverance so far, but that enjoyment isn’t without some problems. Depending on the platform, frame rates, quests that don’t work, and some interesting bugs are a few of the issues that have already been reported, problems that developers Warhorse Studios says it’s aware of and plans to fix the problems.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The tweets below come from Daniel Vávra, the creative director for Kingdom Come: Deliverance. Vávra’s comments about the latest patch that’s coming to consoles “ASAP” appears to be referring to the day one patch. This hefty 23 GB update that includes some heavy fixes and got an explanation from Deep Silver and Warhorse Studios.

Vávra followed up on that tweet with another that showcased one of the bugs in question, a high-flying kick that an enemy NPC used to attack the game’s protagonist, Henry. The bug’s pretty funny to watch on its own, but finding enough of these would quickly add up to a frustrating experience.

Hello guys, we are aware about the bugs that could happen and working hard on fixing them. Steam has latest patch already, console owners will get this patch (1.0.3 for PS4, 1.0.0.118 Xbox) ASAP. PS4 patches 1.0.1 & 1.0.2 are the same, the difference is only in territory. 1/1 pic.twitter.com/6w0f0vCiKJ — Daniel Vávra ⚔ (@DanielVavra) February 13, 2018

2/2 Next patch is coming soon and will fix lot of quest bugs and other issues like frame drops. Expected release in approx 2 weeks. And BTW my favorite so far is this one… 🙂 https://t.co/L68nI6OFkq — Daniel Vávra ⚔ (@DanielVavra) February 13, 2018

For those that haven’t yet decided on whether to purchase Kingdom Come: Deliverance now or wait till the patches come to smooth performance, the game’s Steam page offers more info about the game’s features.