Kingdom Come: Deliverance Roadmap Revealed

The Kingdom Come Deliverance journey has been far from smooth. Though the incredibly hyper-realistic RPG experience showed a lot of promise, the team over at Warhorse just couldn’t seem to deliver the game many thought they were getting. From game-breaking bugs, to the choppy mechanics – even the unnecessary level of difficulty was noticeably unbalanced. But, for those still hoping it turns around, there is good news. The studio has revealed a new roadmap in the works to get fans excited once more to traverse through the Medieval ages.

Ladies and Gentlemen, we present to you the #KingdomComeDeliverance DLC Roadmap! There are some awesome things to come! #wantKCD pic.twitter.com/zob3nMR6rZ — Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) May 23, 2018

According to Warhorse’s official Steam page:

“The Kingdom Come: Deliverance journey is far from over. With the newly released DLC roadmap, you’ll get a good idea of what we are planning this year through next year. Below you can see story content, a hardcore mode, tournaments, mod support and much more coming down the pipeline! We appreciate all the feedback that each one of you have given us, so thank you for being the inspiration behind much of what is coming in the future!”

Though not all of it will be free, most of the updates will be at no cost. The “harcore mode,” which … uh, is expected to drop this Summer. The image above is a little hard to read, but here’s the breakdown:

The updates in silver are free, where the golden highlights paid DLC. The team didn’t provide exact descriptions on the upcoming content, but personally I’m interested in learning more about “A Woman’s Lot” that will be debuting closer to 2019 (as a woman, I can’t help it – I’m intrigued). The “Hardcore Mode” previously mentioned is up next, which will be free, in addition to a video documentary called “The Making of Kingdom Come.”

As primarily a PC gamer with a penchant for modding, to see that mod support is coming soon is incredibly exciting! There are already mods available on sites such as Nexus, but official support will ensure a smoother ride.

We’ll have to wait and see about specific dates and content details in the coming weeks, but it is nice to know that they haven’t thrown in the towel yet.

Kingdom Come Deliverance is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.