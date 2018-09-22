‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Clip Pits Sora Against Aqua

As we inch closer and closer to the release of the highly anticipated Kingdom Hearts 3, the Tokyo Game Show going on now is giving us an even closer look at the upcoming game. The latest gameplay footage shown off features a clip with Birth by Sleep’s Aqua facing off against Sora, the game’s main protagonist.

Aqua vs Sora #KingdomHearts3 battle clip! pic.twitter.com/9rUcNQIzYO — Churro 🔜 KBA 5th Gathering (KH Fan Gathering) (@churroz) September 22, 2018

In the clip, we see an Aqua overcome by the Darkness as she becomes a worthy boss opponent for Sora and the crew. Her character progression throughout the Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep entry from hero to villain was a tumultuous one as she finally succumbed to the Darkness following an endless battle against its Heartless.

The clip does show hope, however, and it seems like the journey for Aqua is far from over when Kingdom Hearts 3 finally (FINALLY) releases on January 29th of next year.

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

Worried about the ability to play catch up before release? Don’t be. Director Tetsuya Nomura recently sat down with the team over at VG247 to talk about the upcoming game and how they are helping making it easier to follow along with the many, many plot changes the overall narrative has seen.

“We have included several elements in Kingdom Hearts 3 to explain the story and get newcomers up to speed the minimum required level of understanding, including a series of videos to explain the story so far at the start of the game,” Nomura told the site. “I would be delighted if people who played Kingdom Hearts 3 took an interest in the series overall and went back to play the previous games as well.”