Kingdom Hearts 3 Monsters Inc. Funko Pop Figures Revealed

Earlier this year, we caught a glimpse of Sora and company making their way through the world of Monsters Inc. in a trailer for Kingdom Hearts III. It certainly left a lot to the imagination, especially when it came to their monstrous transformations, which you can see above.

Now, it looks like Funko will be taking advantage of that, as the company is preparing a special line of Pop Figurines based on the Monsters Inc. versions of the characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Funko didn’t make an official announcement (at least, not yet), an Instagram user named anerdydad has posted a first look at the three figurines, as well as a special figurine based on the human version of Sora.

“First look at some of the new Kingdom Hearts 3 Pop!s,” anerdydad notes in his post. He then goes to feature each of the four characters, which you can see in the picture below.

Now let’s take a look at each of the individual Pops that will be making their way to the market:

First up is human Sora, complete with his signature Keyblade in hand. He definitely looks the part, and a little older from when we last saw him in previous Kingdom Hearts adventures. Of course, with Funko Pop figurines, age isn’t really much of a factor.

Next up is Sora’s monstrous form, complete with sharp red hair and a Werewolf-style get-up. Plus, let’s be honest, his ears really know how to stick out.

Monster Goofy is the next featured character, complete with his googly, multi-colored eyes and his green monster skin, as well as his signature vest.

Finally, there’s Monster Donald, featuring one solo eye in his head, a blue body and his signature Kingdom Hearts get-up.

All of these characters look pretty fantastic, and will no doubt be fodder for the Kingdom Hearts collectors out there.

While a release date hasn’t been given for the Funko figurines, we’re guessing that they’ll be available around the same time as the Kingdom Hearts III game, which is slated to arrive on January 25, 2019 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. We can’t wait to see what other great products get introduced. Or, hey, maybe some Toy Story Kingdom Hearts figurines would fit the bill.