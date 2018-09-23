New ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Gameplay Footage Shows Off The Worlds of Toy Story and Frozen

Last night during the final hours of Tokyo Game Show, Square Enix debuted some brand-new gameplay footage of Kingdom Hearts III.

More specifically, the Japanese publisher showed up packing footage that further showed of two of the game’s worlds: Toy Story and Frozen.

In other words, not only do we get to see new gameplay footage of Sora, Goofy, and Donald Duck, but of characters like Sheriff Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Rex the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Hamm the Piggy Bank, Olaf, and Bulda.

As you may know, the worlds of Frozen and Toy Story had already been previously confirmed, but this is certainly the rawest and lengthiest look at both yet.

Personally, I can’t wait to the explore the Toy Story world. While I think Frozen is great, I didn’t grow up on it like I did Toy Story. Not only is exploring Andy’s bedroom my childhood dream, but meeting all of the movie series’ wide-range of characters sounds like it will be a blast.

Anyway, without further ado, here’s said gameplay footage (9:46-32:40)

Kingdom Hearts III is in development for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and is poised to release, finally, barring any further delays, on January 29, 2019. It has been a long-time coming, and the closer January gets the more I want to pinch myself to make sure this is actually happening.

For more news and media on Kingdom Hearts III, be sure to check out our previous –and ongoing — coverage of the title by clicking here. For more information on what the game is all about, here’s an official pitch from Square Enix:

Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.