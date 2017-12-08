Hikaru Utada’s Father Teases Kingdom Hearts 3 News

Kingdom Hearts 3 has been in development for so long that people who were born when the first game of the series released are now in high school. Needless to say, whenever any news regarding the game comes out, fans tend to cling to it — and what we’re clinging to today is another hint about what we can expect from the upcoming installment to the long-running franchise.

Music producer Teruzane Utada, best known for leading the charge in support of his famous daughter Hikaru Utada, further teased the singer’s return to the franchise. When asked about whether or not new songs were in the works for Kingdom Hearts 3 on Twitter, the producer dropped a pretty big hint.

“I can’t say anything yet, but be positive,” he wrote, then promised that, “we won’t break your heart.”

That’s a pretty surefire response, and fans who have been following news around Hikaru Utada (who rose to fame in the 90’s as a powerhouse singer in Japan, then made the bridge to the U.S. market in the early 2000’s) know that the singer is planning a comeback album in 2018.

Tomorrow (technically today, if you’re in Japan) also marks the 20th anniversary of Hikaru Utada’s debut album. To celebrate, streaming services like Apple Music and Google Play are offering all of the singer’s discography for your listening pleasure, including her singles for Kingdom Hearts.

Kingdom Hearts 3 will follow the continued adventures of protagonist Sora, and is set to take place after the events of the 2012 Nintendo 3DS title, Dream Drop Distance. As of right now, the game is scheduled to release sometime next year for Playstation 4 and Xbox One, but no further details on exact release dates are available.