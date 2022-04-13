Asmongold Doesn’t Think the Avengers Would Fit in Kingdom Hearts 4

Square Enix released a trailer for Kingdom Hearts 4 this past weekend, and it’s leading to quite a bit of speculation from fans. A segment from the trailer has set off quite a bit of buzz that the game might feature characters and elements from the Star Wars universe. If that does prove to be the case, it’s not a stretch to imagine that Marvel characters could also appear. During a recent stream, Asmongold weighed-in on that possibility, stating that he didn’t think that heroes like The Avengers would be a good fit for the game.

“Personally, I don’t really feel like The Avengers fit with the theme of Kingdom Hearts. I think maybe the Hulk does, kind of?But I feel like the Kingdom Hearts theme is much more lighthearted. But then again you have somebody like Sephiroth too, so, hmmm, I dunno. It depends,” mused Asmongold.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The streamer went on to compare Kingdom Hearts to the Super Smash Bros. franchise, “but they’re all on the same team.” The comparison is fairly apt, as Kingdom Hearts has brought in characters from very different Disney franchises, while Super Smash Bros. features a unique mash-up of fighters from different video games. Asmongold went on to note that the Nintendo fighting game has also gone on to feature surprising characters over the last few years, including Simon Belmont and Solid Snake. Given that, it’s possible that Kingdom Hearts could play against expectations with character like The Avengers, as well!

For now, Kingdom Hearts fans will just have to wait and see what Tetsuya Nomura and Square Enix have planned for the next game. From the little bit of footage we’ve seen thus far, it looks like the developers are planning some interesting things for the sequel, and fans are clearly intrigued by what’s coming next. Hopefully, more information about the game will be revealed soon, but until then, fans will just have to speculate!

