Kingdom Hearts 4 Reveal Was Unknowingly Teased by Square Enix Weeks Ago

Square Enix finally revealed Kingdom Hearts 4 to kick off this week, but in reality, the longtime Japanese video game publisher had previously teased weeks ago that it was already working on the project. Although this tease in question wouldn’t really have been noticed by fans until yesterday, longtime director of the Kingdom Hearts series, Tetsuya Nomura, had dropped a pretty major hint at the end of March that the next mainline entry in the franchise would be revealed soon.

On March 28th, Nomura himself shared a message via the official Japanese Twitter account associated with Kingdom Hearts. Nomura shared that he was working on new art to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Kingdom Hearts, and in doing so, gave a brief look at this artwork in question. After previously teasing this artwork, the finalized version of it was released to coincide with the reveal of Kingdom Hearts 4. As a result, fans were able to see the full scope of the art that showed off the new-look version of Sora that was shown in the debut trailer for KH4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the original tweet from Nomura teasing this art below:

https://twitter.com/_KINGDOMHEARTS/status/1508119308647378948

Obviously, based on the teaser that was shown at the end of March, there’s no way that we would have really been able to know that this art was pointing to the reveal of Kingdom Hearts 4. This is notably because the section of the artwork that contains the KH4 version of Sora wasn’t even completed yet. Still, the tease on its own likely should have raised a red flag, especially knowing how Nomura has operated in the past with reveals of this nature. In the end, this whole situation is just funny to look back on in hindsight, specifically given what we now know.

What are your initial thoughts on Kingdom Hearts 4 based on what we have been shown already? And how do you feel about this tease in retrospect now that we’ve seen what Nomura was actually working on? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.