Kingdom Hearts Fans Stunned by Utada Hikaru’s Coachella Performance

Over the weekend, Utada Hikaru performed at Coachella, and Kingdom Hearts fans in attendance were clearly quite happy to be there. The singer opened with “Simple and Clean,” the track most commonly associated with the first Kingdom Hearts game, and the series in general. That wasn’t the only KH track attendees were treated to, however; Utada Hikaru also performed “Face My Fears,” the opening song from Kingdom Hearts III. Naturally, the singer also performed a number of additional tracks from their history, and it certainly sounds like it was an impressive performance overall!

A clip from Utada Hikaru’s performance of “Simple and Clean” from Coachella was shared on Twitter by user @aitaikimochi, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

https://twitter.com/aitaikimochi/status/1515550293102059521

It’s hard to overstate the impact Utada Hikaru’s music has had on the Kingdom Hearts franchise, and how much their music has inspired fans around the world. Since Square Enix released the original Kingdom Hearts game back in 2002, the series has become one of the most beloved in all of gaming. The singer has remained connected to Kingdom Hearts ever since, providing songs in all three numbered entries in the series. Replies to the Tweet above are full of Kingdom Hearts fans jealous that they could not be in attendance, and it’s very easy to see why!

Earlier this month, Square Enix officially pulled back the curtain on Kingdom Hearts 4, the next installment in the RPG series. At this time, little information has been revealed about the game, though rumors have suggested that it could incorporate characters and elements from the Star Wars franchise. It’s a bit too early to say whether Utada Hikaru will have a song in the next game, but given their close association with the franchise, and the passion Kingdom Hearts fans clearly have for the singer, it seems like a safe bet they’ll return. For now, fans of the series will just have to wait and see!

