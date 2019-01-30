Famed Violinist Lindsey Stirling Takes on the ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Soundtrack

Lindsey Stirling is know around the world for her phenomenal skills as a violinist as well as her incredible takes on popular video game soundtracks. Now she’s taking on a new adventure, this time bringing the stunning Kingdom Hearts III soundtrack to life once more.

This isn’t the only gaming franchise she’s tackled either. She’s tackled Skyrim, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Child of Light, and so many others. She’s incredibly talented and her passion for her craft shows through her incredible video collaborations to bring the universes we love from gaming, and make them real in the world around us.

As far as the new game’s opening song goes, “Face My Fears” by Kikaru Utada and Skrillex made waves for the incredible collaborative efforts — mixing styles to create perfection.

Grammy Award winning Skrillex has been a long-time fan of the popular franchise and has even produced remixes of Hikaru Utada’s previous work, including her song ‘Don’t Think Twice.’ According to a recent press statement made by the company, the two fast-formed a creative friendship and eventually led to the musical talents combining their love for the franchise once more with the ‘Face My Fears’ theme song that kicks off Kindgom Hearts III.

Kingdom Hearts III is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. You can also check out our full review right here.

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

